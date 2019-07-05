Supreme Court ruling on Osun affirms will of people – S/West APC, Fayemi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has congratulated his Osun state counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, over Supreme Court judgment that affirmed his (Oyetola’s) victory as the validly elected governor of the state.

Reacting to the ruling on Friday, Fayemi described it as an affirmation of the people’s will, “as expressed through their votes in the 2018 governorship election in the state”.

The governor who said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Osun for remaining calm and optimistic all through the judicial process.

He urged Oyetola to be magnanimous in victory and extend a hand of fellowship to his opponents in the bid to move the state forward.

“It is a great day for democracy. The highest court in the country has finally settled the controversies surrounding the Osun governorship election and affirmed Governor Oyetola as the true winner of the election

“Hearty congratulations to my brother Governor, Oyetola. A bigger congratulations to the people of Osun State, who are the real winners in the context,” he said.

Fayemi said he was convinced that Oyetola would take the state to the next level of development and prosperity, given his pedigree “as an astute manager of men and resources and as a leader who has genuine passion for development”.

Similarly, the South West leaders of the APC have hailed the outcome of the case.

The party noted that the judgment showed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination of ridding the nation’s judiciary of manipulative tendencies is yielding results.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, Chief Karounwi Oladapo, the South West Zonal Publicity Secretary of APC, said the victory would stop further distractions in Osun state and brighten the chances of the party in the zone. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

