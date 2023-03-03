Supreme Court orders FG to allow old Naira notes continue as legal tender

By Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Federal Government to allow the old Naira notes to continue as legal tender until Dec. 31, 2023.

Justice Emmanuel Agim wrote and delivered the judgment, granted the prayers sought bt the plaintiffs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara had filed the suit but Rivers, Kano, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto states were among the first batch to be joined as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states joined the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) as defendants.

Specifically, the states sought to restrain the federal government from giving effect to the deadline on the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.

On Feb. 8, the supreme court restrained the CBN from giving effect to the deadline following an ex parte application brought by the three states. (NAN)