Supreme Court nullifies Rivers LG elections

By Taiye Agbaje/Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Friday, nullified the Local Government election in Rivers, which was conducted on Oct. 5, 2024.

A five-member panel of the apex court unanimously held that the election was conducted in violation of relevant laws.

Justice Jamilu Tukur, in the lead judgment, agreed with the appellant, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that conditions precedent were not complied with before the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) held the election.

Justice Tukur held that there was no evidence that the voters’ registration continued until 90 days before the election and that the requisite notices were issued as required by law.(NAN)