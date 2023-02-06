Supreme Court judgment, victory for APC – Lawan

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has described as victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Supreme Court Judgement affirming him as Yobe APC Senatorial candidate.

He stated this while briefing news men on Monday, in Abuja, after the judgment was delivered by Justice Centus Nweze of the apex court.

Lawan while thanking God for the victory, said: “Let me start by thanking God for his blessing and of course, what had happened today in the Supreme Court.

“The judgement on Yobe North particularly, is a victory for APC in Yobe and generally APC across the country.

“What happened was democracy at work and the courts gave their various judgements and of course the supreme court gave the final judgement.

“I want to at this point, commend the supreme court and of course, the judiciary generally for making this kind of judgment to strengthen our democracy.

“This is because it is not only for politicians to work and strengthen democracy it is all of us and all the institutions have their roles to play. So I commend them.”

He further thanked the APC for “taking this matter to the supreme court.

“So today, it is a victory for all of us involved. I am the symbol but the victory is for our party the APC and for democracy.”

Lawan also thanked his colleagues in the Senate for the support, love and for the partnership.

He said: “I want to recommit myself that i will lead well.

“We will always be appreciative of our colleagues who gave us the mandate to lead the ninth National Assembly.

“We will be looking at Feb. 25 when the Presidential and the National Assembly elections will take place.

“By the Grace of God, Nigerians will vote APC once again. On the 25th, the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu will be voted in as President of Nigeria by the grace of God along side Sen. Kashim Shettima who is the Vice Presidential candidate.

“When it comes to the senatorial and House of Representatives, you know what it will be. It will be a landslide majority for the APC and the same thing for the House of Representatives.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supreme court on Monday affirmed Lawan, APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

In a majority judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.

NAN recalled that Justice Monica Dongban-Mensen, who presided over a three-member panel of the appellate court, gave the affirmation in an appeal by the APC challenging the decision of Justice Fadimatu Aminu of the Federal High Court Damaturu.

Justice Aminu of the Federal High Court had on Sept. 28, 2022, declared Machina as winner of the primary election organised by the party on May 28, 2022.

However, having lost the APC presidential primary to Bola Tinubu, the party opted for Lawan to replace Machina.

But Machina insisted that he would not withdraw for the Senate President.

In the face of the controversy, the APC submitted the Senate President’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

Not satisfied with the decision of his party, Machina headed to court to seek redress.

Specifically, Machina in his suit, asked the court to declare him as the validly elected senatorial candidate of the APC for Yobe north Senatorial District.

Justice Aminu had nullified the parallel primary election that produced Lawan on June 9, 2022, insisting that the National Working Committee of the APC conducted a valid primary election on May 28, which was won by Bashir Machina.

Consequently, the trial judge ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary election for Yobe North.(NAN)