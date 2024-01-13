Supreme Court Judgment: Police record zero crime during celebration in Kano – CP

The Police Command in Kano State, said it recorded zero crime associated with the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the victory of Gov. Abba Yusuf.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

He said that reports from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state indicated that the celebration went on peacefully, without threat to lives and property.

“We are happy that everyone heed to the advice issued by the police command of which the early hours celebration was held in a hitch-free atmosphere across the state and until this moment, there is no form of security threat.

“No shop or business premises was vandalised before, during and after the judgment and during their celebrations in all parts of the state.

He commended residents for cooperating with security operatives deployed and were currently maintaining law and order in the state.

He, however, called on residents to continue to maintain peace and order, particularly in supporting the efforts of the command by providing useful and timely information that would assist in preventing crime and apprehending criminal elements.

He said the security measures would enable residents to move on with their legitimate businesses without any hindrance.

“All we require from the public is timely information on movement of dubious characters for necessary security action,” Gumel said. (NAN)

Aminu Garko

