Saturday, January 20, 2024
Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Lafia

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Police Command in Nasarawa says it has arrested 38  protesters in Lafia  for alleged public disturbance over the recent Supreme Court judgment which upheld the election of  Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state.

By Sunday John

The suspects were immediately charged to court and remanded at the Lafia Custodial  Centre.

They were charged before the Chief Magistrates’ Court 3 Lafia for the offence.

When the matter was mentioned for hearing by the prosecuting counsel, Danjuma Allu, the Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Abdullahi Lanze, reserved ruling on their bail application to Monday.

Earlier, Illiya Ashokpa, Defence  Counsel, applied  that the court should grant them bail but his application was turned down.

The protesters comprised five males  and 33 females .

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state had confirmed the arrest and prosecution by the command.

The  News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Supreme Court had on Friday,  affirmed the victory of Gov. Sule of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) as  governor of the state. (NAN)

