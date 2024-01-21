Supreme Court Judgment: APC Delta Chieftain urges party members to remain strong, resolute

Chief Tony Ndanenu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Ndokwa East Delta House of Assembly candidate, has urged members of the party in the state to remain strong and resolute.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Chief Tony Ndanenu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Ndokwa East Delta House of Assembly candidate, has urged members of the party in the state to remain strong and resolute.

Ndanenu gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, while reacting to the Friday Supreme Court judgment in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ndanenu said that it was only by remaining strong and resolute, that the APC could effectively play the role of a real opposition in Delta and in Ndokwa East in particular.

NAN reports that the apex court affirmed APC’s gubernatorial mandates in Gombe, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kebbi and Delta States.

“At this time, it is very crucial I use this opportunity to say a very big thank you to all APC members and supporters.

“I appreciate my personal friends, associates and family members who chose the part of honour by supporting us and the APC our party throughout the election period and the court litigations.

“I commend your efforts. For those of you who believe in us and the party, I can tell you for sure that I am APC personified and will remain in APC.

“Together with those who have the courage to persevere, we shall keep the flag of the APC flying in Delta.

“It is my believe that we didn’t loose elections in Ndokwa East Local Government Area (LGA) especially, and I strongly believe that one day our votes will count. It will be tough but it’s achievable,” he said.

He prayed that God Almighty would keep the APC members in Delta strong and resolute on the task of playing the role of a real opposition in the state and in Ndokwa East in particular.

This, he said was the only way the APC could salvage Delta and Ndoshimili land.

“Once once, I thank you all for your rare courage, vigour and support for our great APC,” Ndanenu said.(NAN)

