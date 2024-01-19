Supreme Court judgment: Adeola congratulates Abiodun

Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC- Ogun) has congratulated Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on his electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

Adeola, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, conveyed his felicitation in a statement on Friday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro.

The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja upheld the victory of Gov. Abiodun of Ogun in the 2023 governorship election.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Adebutu Oladipupo, challenging the election that produced Abiodun as the governor of Ogun.

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal, in Lagos, had earlier affirmed the victory of Abiodun, after which the battle shifted to the apex court.

Adeola said the Supreme Court decision had again validated the overwhelming support of majority of the people of Ogun for the governor’s second term, given his sterling performance in office in his first term.

He commended the Supreme Court Justices for their erudite decision of sustaining the democratic wish of the people.

“We are overjoyed at this victory yet again, the coast is now clear for the governor to continue his steady development strides for the people of Ogun,”Adeola said.

He promised to continue his unwavering support for the governor and his people- oriented projects.

The lawmaker said he would continue to play a complementary role by ensuring the state partakes of the full benefits of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. (NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

