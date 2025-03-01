Supreme court judgement: Rivers govt. urges citizens to remain law-abiding

The Rivers State Government (RSG), has urged its citizens to remain calm and law-abiding as it seeks clarity from the legal team on the supreme court judgement.

By Precious Akutamadu

The Rivers Commissioner for Informations and Communications, Mr Joe Johnson, made the remark in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He said that the state government was yet to get details of the judgment from its legal team, urging the people to go about their legitimate businesses.

“We have taken note of reports in the media regarding the recent judgment of the supreme court concerning the funds of Rivers State and the administration of local governments in the state.

“At this time, we are awaiting a detailed briefing on the implications of the judgment.

“We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine the next steps to take in the best interest of Rivers State and its people,” he said.

Johnson said that the determination of the main issue of the defection of the 27 lawmakers was a matter not before the Supreme Court but pending at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

“Since the issue of defection wasn’t on the table before the learned Justices, in their eyes, Amaewhule and the 26 others are still operating as lawmakers until that matter of defection comes before them.

“We assure you that we remain committed to upholding our mandate to protect the best interest and the rule of law in all matters affecting our dear state,” he stated.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng