Supreme court judgement another call to rededication, says Mbah

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has reacted to his victory at the supreme court, saying, “it is time to redouble efforts to serve Enugu people.

Mbah also described the verdict as the “affirmation of the sacred will of the people of Enugu state people”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate in the last election, Mr Chijioke Edeoga.

The apex court upheld the rulings of both the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos.

The five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed all the appeals by Edeoga and averred that it has no reason to set aside the ruling of the Appeal Court.

The court also thrashed the allegation of NYSC certificate forgery, one of the basis for which Edeoga wanted the court to disqualify Mbah.

Reacting to the judgement, Mbah hailed the judges of the apex court “for affirming the will of justice and for also keeping that will of justice rolling and upholding the mandate of Enugu people”.

“We specifically thanked them for upholding your mandate and this judicial journey has been a huge emotional, physical and spiritual investment to the people of Enugu State,” Mbah said.

He said that the people were the true winners of the judicial journey and assured them that their sacrifices won’t be lost on his administration.

“Now that these distractions are over, it is time to redouble our effort to serve you. We’ll double down on our earlier resolve to serve you with every fibre of our being.

“You are the victors of this judicial journey, I salute your dogged belief in us, your unalloyed support and prayers at every attempt to subvert your mandate can never be lost on us.

“The reward of your resolute support will come in our rededication to do things that have to do with ordinary people of Enugu State,” Mbah said.

The governor assured residents that his administration would give more attention to the people’s welfare and good living.

“The judicial affirmation is a nudge to continue to provide water in every nook and cranny of Enugu state; to build smart schools in all the wards of our state and others.”

He reassured that all his campaign promises would be fulfilled to the letter and called on the people of the state to hold him to account.

Mbah appealed for Enugu people’s prayers while they celebrate the Supreme Court victory.

“With your prayers and support, we will get to the Enugu of our dream,” he said.(NAN)

By Alex Enebeli

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

