Supreme Court Judgement: Abia holds rally to celebrate Otti’s victory

Abia residents on Saturday held a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court’s verdict that affirmed Gov. Alex Otti as the duly elected governor of the state.

The rally which was held in Umuahia South Local Government Area, following the judgment of the apex court on Friday, was tagged “Victory March”.

Many Abia residents trooped out to join in the rally which began at about 10:30 am from the Umuahia South Local Government Headquarters and passed through various communities in the area.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a Labour Party Chieftain, Mr Achor Obioma, said that the verdict of the apex court could be best described as the expressed will of the people of Abia.

Obioma thanked God for giving the governor victory and added that the people of Abia were indeed pleased with the judgment.

He also thanked the people of Abia and members of Labour Party for their support during the period that the litigations lasted.

Obioma said that Otti, being the only governor from Labour Party, had a serious task to deliver good governance and the dividends of democracy to the people.

“I can tell you that change has already started coming and the people of Abia have seen the difference between the present administration and past administrations.

“The people of Abia have seen that government can actually work for the people.

“Dr Alex Otti has shown that the government is here to work for the people and we are making sacrifices to ensure that Abia takes it pride of place in the comity of states,” he said.

Another Labour Party Chieftain, Mr Onyebuchi Onyegbule, expressed delight over the verdict, adding that it was a welcome development.

Onyegbule added that the governor’s victory had positioned the state government on a progressive path for the achievement of enhanced and even socioeconomic development.

He said: “The litigations are over and now we are focused on moving the state forward because the governor came prepared to do the job given to him by the people of Abia.”

Also, the Transition Committee Chairman of Umuahia South LGA, Mr Obike Nnochiri, said that Otti’s victory was well deserved.

According to Nnochiri, this is a journey that started in 2015 and today we have gotten a well-deserved victory through the help of God.

He said that the present administration sincerely appreciated the unwavering support, dedication and involvement of the people of Abia.

For his part, the Chairman of Labour Party in Umuahia South LGA, Mr Chukwudi Okpoto, said that the present administration had shown commitment to rebuild Abia, adding that this victory would further strengthen its resolve.

“The government has already started delivering the dividends of democracy and it is visibly seen across the state in the form of road projects and enhanced power supply among others.

“So Labour Party has come to stay as we have won and God has done it for us,” Okpoto said.

Mrs Nma Ekeh, the Founder of Heaven at Home Elderly Home, an NGO, said that she was delighted with Otti’s victory and added that it meant a lot to her.

Ekeh said that the governor had started on the right footing and that she was expecting more good things from him in the days ahead. (NAN)

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

