Supreme Court, ICPC partner against Corruption

March 13, 2020 Editor Anti-Graft, News, Project 0






The Supreme Court has offered to assist the Independent Corrupt  Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to tackle the  problems of corruption in Nigeria.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who made the  offer when top management of ICPC paid him a courtesy visit, said that  the enormous task of fighting corruption before ICPC required the Apex  court to support the Commission.

He said, “The judiciary, especially the Supreme Court is all out to give  you a helping hand in trying to see that all traces of corruption are  reduced.

‘We are urging you, wherever you think that something is wrong with the  judiciary, please draw our attention to it, be it Area Court, Magistrate  and so on, it will be dealt with.”

Earlier, ICPC Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, said that delay in  some judicial processes such as service of notices, issuance of bankers’  orders, arrest warrants and rulings were holding down the work of the  Commission.

He lamented that government often times, suffered great loss because  huge sums of money in bank accounts of suspects under investigation are  usually diverted due to the delays in the court processes.

He said, “There are many cases at the lower court where apparent  perversion of court processes exists. For instance tardiness to avail  copies of order and rulings until the time elapse, or to give orders
such as bankers’ order and arrest warrant.”

The Chairman who commended the efforts of the Apex court in the  anti-corruption fight, pleaded that corruption cases should be  prioritized in the courts.




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*