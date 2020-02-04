Supreme Court has caused confusion in Imo – Archbishop Obinna





Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Reverend Anthony Obinna, has said that the Supreme Court judgement has created a state of confusion in Imo state.

Obinna, who expressed his worries while delivering his homily at Maria Assumpta Cathedral Church, yesterday, noted that the judgment of the apex court which removed Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma as governor had created confusion and given rise to a series of protests by citizens.

He said if not that Imo people are law-abiding, and were optimistic of something positive coming out from the review of the judgment by the Supreme Court to reflect their voting at the March governorship election, that the people would have embarked on activities detrimental to the peace of the state.

Archbishop Obinna also bemoaned the activities of members of the state House of Assembly whom he described as “colourless politicians” lamenting how some of them abandoned the political platform they were elected and shamelessly switched over to another party because of greed and selfishness.

He also decried the state of insecurity in parts of the country, especially the killings in the North East and in Pateau state even as he prayed for the repose of the soul of late Michael Nnadi, one of the four seminarians abducted and killed by hoodlums in Kaduna.

He regretted that the young seminarian was killed by his abductors, possibly because he is Igbo.

Archbishop Obinna, therefore, called on Christians to pray fervently for the peace and unity of the country.