Supreme Court: Delta PDP, LP, others felicitate Gov. Oborevwori’s victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and others in Delta on Friday in Asaba, felicitated with Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori on his Supreme Court victory which consolidated his election as governor of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Oborevwori haven won in 21 LGAs out of 25 LGAs, was declared winner of the March 18, 2023 Governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta.

Oborevwori’s major contenders at the election were Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Kenneth Gbagi, of Social Democratic Party, (SDP) and Mr Ken Pela, of Labour Party (LP).

However, Oborevwori’s victory have been contested by the opponents particularly, the APC candidate, Omo-Agege who came second at the polls haven won in 4 LGAs but with today’s judgement by the Supreme Court, all litigation has ended on the election issue.

In their reactions, the state PDP in a felicitation message signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said that Gov. Oborevwori’s victory was well deserved.

The party noted that the victory had cleared the coast for the full implementation and delivery of the M.O.R.E Agenda promised the people of Delta during the governor’s campaign.

“It is with overwhelming happiness, satisfaction, and a huge sense of relief, that the entire PDP family in Delta, offer our unreserved congratulations to;

“His Excellency, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori and our dear Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme on the well-deserved election victory at the highest court in the land, Supreme Court.

“We applaud the judiciary once again for their undoubted consistency and conviction right from the Elections Petitions Tribunal, in maintaining an unwavering position on the result of the March 18, 2023 Governorship election in our State.

“And this final judgement is an irreversible affirmation of the decision of Delta masses to vote landslide for Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori as their duly elected Governor.

“Recall that we had offered the olive branch and extended our hand of collective partnership to our fellow brothers by urging them to reconsider any further challenge, after the Appeal Court verdict.

” But to God be all the Glory that we have now triumphed beyond all petitions, appeals, and litigations over election matters,” it said.

The party added, “we are still magnanimous in our desire to carry every willing party along as we move to deliver M.O.R.E dividends of Democracy to the people of Delta.

“We, therefore, want to, at this juncture and with profound respect and humility, express our deep and unreserved appreciation to all our elders and leaders for their steadfastness, unwavering commitment”.

On his part, State Chairman, Labour Party, Tony Ezeagwu, said that the verdict of the Supreme Court was the final and that it had been accepted in good faith.

He congratulated Gov. Oborevwori and wished him well as he pilots the affairs of the state.

“We have reached the final point at the Supreme Court and nothing more for us to do. We wish him well but let it not be that the winner takes it all, he should extend hands of fellowship to others,” Ezeagwu said.

Also, Dr Latimore Oghenesivbe, Chief Executive Officer, Delta State Orientation Bureau (DSOB) and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communication, said that the Supreme Court Judgement was a landmark victory for the state.

Oghenesivbe, who had earlier predicted the victory of Gov. Oborevwori while addressing journalists at the inaugural Congress of the State Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by Churchill Oyowe in Asaba, said the governor would carry everybody along.

According to Oghenesivbe, the Supreme Court judgement is a landmark victory, Gov. Oborevewori won the March 18, 2023 Governorship elections in Delta convincingly winning 21 LGAs out of 25 LGAs.

He said that now that the litigations are over, that the governor could settle down to handle the affairs of the state.

He assured that the government would address all issues concerning the workers and all segments of the state without distractions.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court, on Friday, in Abuja affirmed the election victory of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta.

In a unanimous decision, a five-member panel of the apex court dismissed an appeal by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 18, 2023.

The court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that the appeal lacked merit.

It held that the APC and its candidate did not prove that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2023.

The court dismissed Omo-Agege’s contention that some of the result sheets that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, relied upon to declare Oborevwori as the winner of the election, did not have serial numbers.

According to the court, even if the total number of INEC forms that the Appellants complained about are removed, it would still not affect the margin of lead that was in Oborevwori’s favour.

It held that the Appellants failed to discharge the burden of proof placed on them by the law to warrant the setting aside of both the Court of Appeal judgement and the verdict of the Delta State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Consequently, it dismissed the petition without cost.

It will be recalled that INEC declared that Oborevwori of the PDP pollod 360, 234 votes to win the governorship election ahead of Omo-Agege of the APC who secured 240, 229 votes.

However, dissatisfied with the result, Omo-Agege, who is the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, approached the court to nullify the outcome of the election.(NAN)

By Ifeanyi Olannye

