UPDATE: S/Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma as Imo governor

The Supreme Court, sitting on the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has nullified the victory of Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state.

It also declared Senator Uzodinma as the validly elected Governor of the state.

In a unanimous judgement, the seven-man panel, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not duly elected.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the valid winner of the governorship contest that held in Imo state on March 9, 2019.