Supreme Court begins hearing Atiku, Obi, APM appeals

By Wandoo Sombo

Supreme Court is set to hear the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), its presidential candidate in the Feb. 25 presidential election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

Atiku is before the court challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court will also hear the petitions filed by the Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi as well as that of the Allied Peoples Movement, (APM) all challenging the judgment of the PEPC.

The panel of Justices hearing the appeals is headed by Justice Inyang Okorowo.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the National Security Adviser, (NSA) Mr Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Staff to the president Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Ganduje are among dignitories present in court to witness the proceedings.(NAN)

