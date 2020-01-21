Supreme Court affirms Fintiri’s election, dismisses Bindo’s appeal

Court on Tuesday affirmed the election of Ahmadu Fintiri as duly elected governor of Adamawa, dismissing an appeal by Jibrilla Bindo candidate of the APC in the last governorship election challenging the outcome.(NAN)

