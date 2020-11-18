Supreme Court affirms Diri victory

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed Douye Diri as the duly elected governor of Bayelsa.

A seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the six appeals filed against the governor and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Justice Ngwuta predicated the dismissal of the appeals on the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.

The appeals dismissed were filed by the Alliance for Democracy, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP), Labour Movement (LM) and Accord Party (AD).