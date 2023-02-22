Supreme Court adjourns Naira redesign suit until March 3 for judgment

February 22, 2023 Favour Lashem



by Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the suit filed by some state governments challenging the Feb. 10 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the use of old naira notes until March 3. (NAN)