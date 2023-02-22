Supreme Court adjourns Naira redesign suit until March 3 for judgment

by Ebere Agozie
The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the suit filed by some state governments challenging the Feb. 10 deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to end the use of old naira notes until March 3. (NAN)
