Supreme Bakers Association opt out of Labour Strike

The Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association of Nigeria said on Monday that it would not embark on strike as proposed by some other baker’s associations in the country.

Comrade Edmund Egbuji, Acting National President of the association, said this in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Egbuji said that national executive of the association saw the proposed strike as unpatriotic especially at this time of food scarcity and difficulties in the country.

“Embarking on strike is not an option, rather the government through its relevant ministries should call for a round table discussion to cushion the effects of food scarcity.

“All members of the supreme bakers are hereby directed tọ go about their business of feeding the nation as any contrary action will add to the pains of the overstretched citizens,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that another association, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria had directed its members to embark on nationwide strike from Feb. 27, should the Federal government fail to implement the agreement it entered into with the association in 2020. (NAN)

By Ebere Agozie