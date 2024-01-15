Supporters shun weekly ‘Sit at home’ as Gov Uzodimma is sworn in for second term

There was an air of jubilation at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri, as a massive crowd of supporters turned up to witness the inauguration of Gov Hope Uzodimma’s second term in office

Uzodimma, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged the winner in the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Imo.

Busloads of women and various support groups from rural communities in the 27 local government areas shunned the weekly “Sit at Home” order to witness the ceremony hours before it commenced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that security operatives turned people away as the stadium was filled to capacity.

Petty traders selling snacks, cold drinks and handkerchiefs had a field day as a result of massive patronage from the crowds.

One of the traders, who identified himself as Uzochukwu expressed surprise at the turnout, stating that he expected a less crowded ceremony on a Monday.

According to him, a lot of people especially from the villages were afraid of travelling on Mondays because of the usual “sit at home” exercise.

Similarly, Mrs Maria Abiah, also a trader said she hadn’t expected people to show much support to the governor, judging from the way he was received in his first term.

However, public transport operators who spoke to NAN said the jubilation was to be expected as the governor had performed reasonably well in his first term despite facing various challenges.

A bus driver, Mr Julius Duruanyiam commended the governor on the roads he had completed especially in the state capital, noting that it had made their business easier.

Mr Obinna Nwaoha, also a bus driver, added that the governor should do more during his second tenure to ease the life of people of the state.

A senior Civil Servant, Mr Charles Ibeh, said Uzodimma had done well for employees of the state civil service, and commended him especially for approving the promotion of staff which had been delayed for years in some cases.

“Uzodimma understands what it means to uplift people, even if it is in a little way. We, as civil servants, are happy with his performance so far and we expect even more,” Ibeh said. (NAN)

By Ugonne Uzoma

