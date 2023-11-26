Support Tinubu to build Nigeria, group urges politicians

An Abuja-based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has called on politicians to rally support for President Bola Tinubu, to rebuild Nigeria.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of the group made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

Nnam advised politicians to close ranks and support Tinubu to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

“I urge all political opponents of President Tinubu to support him now that politics is over.

“I understand that every politician has the Nigerian project in mind, especially now that the game of politics is over.

“And in every election, there must be winners and losers; a winner has emerged, it is good to join hands with him to guarantee a prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The ILDC boss who lauded Tinubu’s economic blueprints, said collective support of Nigerians was imperative for the realisation of the economic agenda.

He explained that the time had come for Nigerians to benefit from the laudable economic policies through the good governance of Tinubu.

According to him, Nigerians should be able to produce what we eat so that our naira can be stabilised.

Nnam emphasised the need for industrial revolution and export to enhance the flow of foreign exchange which he said would boost the economy and strengthen the naira.

“We have no other country apart from Nigeria, so let us eschew our differences and support our performing President to rescue our economy.”

He commended Tinubu’s giant strides in the economic and agricultural sectors as well as the energy sectors, and expressed optimism for a brighter future.

It would be recalled that Tinubu had on assumption of office reaffirmed support for a robust public-private sector partnership to grow the economy.

He had also pledged his administration’s sustained, bold and coordinated reforms for strong adherence to accountability and transparency.

By Angela Atabo (NAN)

