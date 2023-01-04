Support Soludo to surpass predecessors’ achievements, traditional ruler urges subjects

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Igwe Godwin Odiegwu of Abacha in Idemili North Local Government area of Anambra, has urged his subjects to support Gov. Chukwuma Soludo-led administration to enable him to surpass his predecessors’ achievements.

Odiegwu made the call, while speaking with journalists during the celebration of his maiden Ofala Festival at Abacha Community Stadium, on Wednesday.

He commended Soludo for the achievements he had recorded in the last nine months in office.

“We commend the governor for the rapid developmental achievements recorded within a short space of time in office.

“Gov. Soludo has toured the state to take stock of places that need urgent attention for infrastructure development and then, swing into action, that is highly commendable.

“As a community, we reassure Gov. Soludo of our unflinching supports and we also urge all residents of Anambra to give him maximum support so that he can surpass the achievements of his predecessors,” he said.

The traditional ruler pledged to uphold the sanctity of the throne and as well carry the cabinet members, town unions and stakeholders in the community along in decision making.

“My slogan and priorities are to pursue anything that will promote peace, unity, development and brotherliness in the town,” he said.

Also, Mr Don Onyenji, the

state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, said that his ministry was working with the communities to develop their tourism sites.

Onyenji urged the people of Abacha Community to always live in peace and give maximum support to their traditional ruler.

Earlier, Chief Paul Omofia, the traditional Prime Minister of the community, said that the Ofala Festival was to celebrate and showcase the unique culture of the town. (NAN)