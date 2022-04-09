Support our aspiration, PDP South East presidential aspirants urge other zones

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Some Presidential Aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the South East Zone have solicited support of other zones for the emergence of party flag bearer from the zone.

for their aspirations by ensuring that the party’s ticket is zoned to the South East.

The aspirants, namely- Peter Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Anyim Pius Anyim, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, made the call while speaking with newsmen after their meeting held on Saturday in Abuja.

Anyim, who spoke on behalf of the aspirants, said that they were working together to ensure that a southeastern emerged as PDP presidential flagbearer.

“However, it is our knowledge that more aspirants may have obtained forms under PDP. We hope that they will join us a little later.

“So in the interim, four of us are presidential aspirants on that platform of our great party, the PDP; we met this morning and resolved as follows:

“We have agreed to work together as a team. We will work together to ensure that a South Easterner emerge as PDP flag bearer for 2023 presidential election.

“We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity.

“In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones, and we now expect them to reciprocate,” Anyim said.

He said that the position of the aspirants was taken in the interest of national unity and that of the PDP.

“In fact, in line with PDP constitution, we believe that the PDP Constitution favours what we are doing and we have to boldly step out with this decision,” he said.

On the possibility for the a consensus candidate to be produced from the geopolitical zone, Anyim said that they would decide on it at the appropriate time.

“When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. But we will work together in the interest of the party, in the interest of the nation, and in the interest of the South East.”(NAN)

