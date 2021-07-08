Support Operation Show Your Licence – FRSC urges motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists in Borno, to cooperate with its personnel to facilitate smooth conduct of the ongoing “Operation Show Your Licence.”

Mr Ibrahim Sanusi, the Sector Commander, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Sanusi said the one week special patrol by the Corps was in the best interest of all road users.

“The essence is to have an idea of motorists playing our roads and to ascertain how many have lincence, those with genuine licence and those whose licence expired.

“We are not out to harass people or intimidate but to ensure only qualified drivers ply the road,” he said.

He said the nationwide exercise was going on smoothly in the state, adding that those without licence or expired license need to do what was expected of them before plying the road.

NAN reports that many motorists have been trooping to the outlets of the Borno State Revenue Service to renew their licences and other documents in view of the ongoing exercise which started on Monday. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...