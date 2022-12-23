Support medical doctors affected by flood disaster, Association urges FG

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) has urged the Federal Government to support medical practitioners affected by the recent flood disaster in the country.

Its President and Secretary, Dr Kayode Adesola and Dr Ned Okoro, respectively made the plea at a news conference on Friday in Lagos.

ANPMP is the umbrella organisation for all medical and dental doctors in private practice, either as owners or employees.

According to the leaders, the affected members of this association lost their hospitals or homes, while some lost both hospitals and homes to the recent flood.

They said that 15 doctors affected in Bayelsa, Kogi, Rivers and Imo ended up in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp.

“It has been quite an overwhelming event as the harsh situation in the country had been worsened by this disaster

.

“These our members, victims, are among those of us that have refused to join the “Japa phenomenon”, staying back to cater for the health needs of our people.

“These flood victims are part of the private healthcare providership that contributed about 70 per cent of the healthcare delivery in the country,” Adesola and Okoro said.

According to them, the numbers of healthcare professionals affected

and facilities shut down will further put a strain on healthcare services delivery in the country.

They said members of the association have stressed themselves to raise N10 million, which had been distributed to the affected members.

Adesola and Okoro, however, said that the amount was insufficient to ameliorate the needs of the affected medical doctors.

They called for support from President Muhammadu Buhari; the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq and non-governmental organisations.

“We plead that they should extend supportive milk of humanity to these colleagues, who have suffered so much losses and are finding things so tough as an aftermath of the flood disaster,” the leaders said.

They also appealed to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the perennial occurrence of flood disaster across the land to ensure sustainable development. (NAN)