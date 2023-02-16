Support LP for change, new Nigeria – Ebonyi gubernatorial candidate

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Labour Party (LP) Gubernatorial Candidatein Ebonyi, Mr Edward Nkwegu, has solicited supports from party faithful to get hold of desired change in the country.

Nkwegu made the remarks on Wednesday, during the party’s zone rally and enlightenment campaign, embarked at Afikpo South Local Goverment Area (LGA) of the state.

The gubernatorial candidate stated that voting for all candidates of the party in the state, would bring a boost in agriculture, reform in healthcare and employment.

He added that civic programmes would be improved, all abandoned canals would be revived, cluster farming will be encouraged, while there will be support and creation of more micro businesses in the state.

On the high incidences of insecurity, he said poverty, economic sabotage and the entire state would experience reform on water reticulation, electricity and mineral deposits, if elected.

“We are here to seek for your vote, because a new Nigeria is possible.

“The party candidates are verifiable. They are competent leaders with capacity and commitments to change the growing anxiety and yearnings.

“We will deliver and promise to carry out all our manifestos,” Nkwegu said.

He, however, commended the party stakeholders, executives and supporters for their solidarity and commitments so far.

His running mate, Mr Igwe Nwabueze, urged supporters to support the party for a better Ebonyi state.

Mr Godwin Jioke, the party Chairman, appreciated the party supporters for their endorsement.

Jioke said that the campaign would be carried out to all nooks and crannies of the state.

He encouraged supporters to carry out the enlightenment campaign from house-to-house on the need for people to vote for the party.

“Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, volunteered to ‘save’ the country. Be part of the change about to happen in the country,” Jioke said.

Mr Anthony Ekoh, a Candidate for the Federal House of Representatives, Afikpo North and South Constituency, Mrs Nkemdirimu Ojeh, a Women Leader in the area, among other party stakeholders, called for support of the party candidates in the state for development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally featured inauguration of the party canvasers by the party chairman to embark on house-to-house campaign. (NAN)