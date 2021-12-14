Support `hustle’ of Nigerians, Osinbajo tells NAFDAC, CAC, others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies(MDAs) to support the “hustle” of Nigerians engaged in different enterprises by creating a conducive and enabling business environment.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the vice president spoke at the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics Stakeholders’ Review Meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akande said the meeting was attended by heads and representatives of agencies including Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Bank of Industry (BOI) and Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

Others, according to him were the heads of Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC) among others.

He quoted the VP as saying that “Everybody knows that Nigerians are enterprising, practically every Nigerian has some kind of business, as they say, some hustle or some other things that they are doing.

“People need the right environment and that is what our role is, to ensure that we understand that it is to facilitate and make it easier, not to become a stumbling block or a tollgate.

“This is a country where people want and desire to work; the constraints are what we have to address; this would be dealt with by human beings and not spirits.”

“Our creativity and innovation must be first and foremost to remove the obstacles, that is what will solve Nigeria’s problems, implementation of the grand policies that we have and it depends on us.”

The vice president further said it had taken some young Nigerians three years to get registration numbers for their businesses.

He said he was told that in some other close African nations, the same registration takes six weeks.

“If you get food and drugs administration registration anywhere else, you can be in a Nigerian supermarket… and they come and compete with our own people here.

“This is happening in every respect, even with exports,” he said.

In her remarks, Amb. Mariam Katagun, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, expressed her appreciation to the vice president for his leadership role.

She also commended the stakeholders and state governors for their collaboration and cooperation in holding MSME Clinics. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...