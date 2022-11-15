Support groups stage rally for Atiku/Okowa in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

No fewer than 150 support and volunteer groups for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday staged a solidarity rally for the duo in Lagos.

The rally was to galvanise votes for the PDP candidates in Lagos state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing thousands of volunteers in Ikeja, Mr Nurudeen Olokowo, the Chairman of the Colligate Council of Volunteers, said that Abubakar and Okowa remained sellable candidates because of their experiences and love for the masses.

Olokowo, who was represented by Mr Olanrewaju Babatunde, the Director of Compliance, Lagos State for Atiku/Okowa Volunteers Management Council, said the entire registered volunteer groups were all aggressively clamoring for Abubakar in 2023.

“We, the volunteer management council of Lagos state and the entire registered volunteer groups is making history today as we have shown the whole world that the Atiku family in Lagos state is massive and alive.

“We have shown today that our product is sellable and pragmatic. Our product is capable of solving the numerous challenges facing our dear nation, hence the outing of today,” he said.

Describing Abubakar as a ‘unifier, Olokowo said the masses were looking forward to his rescue agenda, ” so that life could be meaningful for them.”

According to him, the volunteers are looking forward to having Abubakar/Okowa at the helm of leadership to further unite the country and build a greater economy for the people.

“Your experience has set you miles apart, gloriously rich in wisdom and the knowledge of our country. None of them (candidates of other political parties) is as prepared as you are and this is why we follow you day and night.

“The support group is your strength. Kindly work with us,” Olokowo said.

Also speaking, Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, the Leader of the council, said that victory was certain for PDP with the huge number of volunteers groups working at the grassroots to mobilise votes for Abubakar.

“We are all out for the 2023 elections just set Nigeria on the path of greater heights.”

Fabiyi said that all coordinators of volunteer support groups had done so much in coordinating and galvanising support for party’s candidates.

In his remarks, Abubakar reiterated commitment in ensuring that PDP took over government in Lagos state in 2023, ” I will do everything possible to make PDP win Lagos”.

Abubakar, who was represented at the rally by Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, called for unity among all support groups and members to achieve the feats.

According to him, the party can only attain electoral victory if everyone is united.

He urged members of the party to shelve their differences and work for the common goal of winning elections in the 2023 general elections.

The candidate urged members of the party to go out enmasse to campaign for the party, saying that once PDP won the presidential election on Feb. 25, along with national assembly elections, it would be easy for the party to win Lagos state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event brought together huge crowd of volunteers hoisting party flags and chanting solidarity songs.

The support groups include: National Solidarity Movement for Atiku, Together for Atiku, Grassroots Ambassadors, Arewa for Atiku, Atiku Progressives Forum, Atiku Unifying Projects, Face of Waziri, South-West Youths Vanguard, Concerned Youths Initiatives for Atiku, Omolere for Atiku, among others.

The event had in attendance, members of the Lagos State PDP Presidential Campaign Council led by Mr Adedeji Doherty, state Executive Committee led by Mr Philips Aivoji, party stalwarts and members among others. (NAN)

