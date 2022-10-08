Support group, ‘Youth Alliance for Tinubu’ unveils national executives 

By Angela Atabo

A support group, Youth Alliance For Tinubu (YAT), an All Progressives Congress (APC) affiliation ,has unveiled its national leaders in the build up to the 2023 General Elections.

The group said that this development was part of its efforts to mobilise Nigerians to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashmir Shettima.



This is contained in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Mr Seguin Tomori and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.



Tomori said that YAT, is a vanguard Youth engagement platform for the actualisation of the Tinubu presidency that was unveiled to Nigerians on Sept. 30 in Abuja.



He announced Bello Shagari as National Coordinator, Titilope Gbadamosi, Deputy National Coordinator and Segun Tomori as National Secretary.



Others include: Musadiq Mustapha, National Financial Secretary, Ms Zara Onyinye, Director, New Media; Ayo Akanji, Director, Research & Strategy and Tonye Isokariari, National Treasurer.



The rest of the NWC members are: Mustapha Sheikh, Director, Media & Publicity, Mr Remigius Nwaonu, Director, Contact & Mobilisation and Musa Danbatta, Deputy Director, Research & Strategy.



Tomori recalled that YAT’s mission includes advocating for youth inclusion, creating awareness around youth issues and bridging the perceived gap between Tinubu and the youth.



Tomori said: “Consultations are ongoing to fill the few remaining NWC positions to ensure the requisite spread and federal character.



“The group will soon roll out myriad activities to signal the commencement of its campaign to mobilise Nigerians, especially youth for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.” (NAN)

