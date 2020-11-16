Support government to build sound economy, Lalong advises corps members

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has advised corps to support government’s efforts to build a sound economy.
Lalong gave the advice on Monday at the opening /swearing-in ceremony of Batch “B” stream 1A set of NYSC members deployed to the state.
Represented by Mr Victor Lapang, his Commissioner for Youths and Sport Development, the governor said that the corps members were participating in the service at a time when government was grappling with effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
Lalomg advised the corps members to actively participate in all activities at the orientation camp, adding that the orientation course had been designed to instill in them discipline, self-reliance and leadership skills for the tasks ahead in the service year.
“You all should pay great attention to the course content and ensure that you strictly abide by the rules and regulations of the scheme in order to uphold the lofty aims and objectives
“What you learn here, and even during the service year should enable you to support the government in growing our economy,” he said.
Lalong promised that the state government would continue to create enabling environment for youths to maximise their potential and keep to the ideals of the NYSC by providing the needed support to enhance the scheme’s capacity to deliver on its core mandate.
Earlier, Mrs Caroline Embu, the state Coordinator of NYSC, advised the corps members to strictly adhere to the safety protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control against the spread of COVID-19.
Embu said that due to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the 2020 Batch “B” stream one had been divided into two to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines. (NAN)
