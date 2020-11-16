Support government to build sound economy, Lalong advises corps members

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has advised corps to support government’s efforts to build a sound economy.

Lalong gave the advice on Monday at the opening /swearing-in ceremony of Batch “B” stream 1A set of NYSC members deployed to the state.

Represented by Mr Victor Lapang, his Commissioner for Youths and Sport Development, the governor said that the corps members were participating in the service at a time when government was grappling with effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

Lalomg advised the corps members to actively participate in all activities at the orientation camp, adding that the orientation course had been designed to instill in them discipline, self-reliance and leadership skills for the tasks ahead in the service year.