Support government to alleviate plight of vulnerable groups, Rotary governor urges Nigerians

The District Governor of Rotary International, District 9125, Mrs Jumoke Bamigboye, has called on well-meaning Nigerians and philanthropists to support government in the quest to alleviate the plight of vulnerable groups in society.

Bamigboye made the call on Tuesday in Abuja during the commissioning of a male hostel and a water borehole recently refurbished for the Abuja School for the Deaf, Kuje, by the Rotary Club of Apo, FCT.

“I am happy that Rotary is doing what we always do best by reaching out to the most vulnerable in the society.

“Though we have so many competing projects, projects like these ones are considered as priority because we need to make these pupils feel as normal as possible.

“I call on other well meaning Nigerians and philanthropist to join hands with rotary by supporting government to empower these vulnerable groups,’’ she said.

Miss Annmarie Adamu, President of Rotary Club, Apo, said that the idea of the project was to make the children live as comfortable and normal as possible.

Adamu said that the club would still raise funds to provide more infrastructure for the school.

“The first time I came here, I shed tears because the environment was not conducive.

“These children have no voice, and there is no one to speak for them. They deserve to live a normal life like us.

“We all should come together to assist them,’’ she said.

Mr Abdulrazak Ademola, Principal of the school, expressed appreciation to Rotary Club for supporting the school.

`I am very happy for the contribution of Rotary to this school.

“The FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) has done a lot by providing free tuition, feeding and other services for the pupils, but the contribution of the Rotary Club of Apo to upgrade physical infrastructure is still very important.

“I call on other NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians to also emulate such kind gestures,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, a Child and Gender Rights Advocate, Mr Lemmy Ugegbe, advised the pupils to take extra care to avoid falling victims of sexual harassment and molestation.

Speaking on the topic, “Do Not Touch Me,” Ugegbe described child molestation and sexual harassment as a pandemic.

He advised the pupils to speak out when they see signs of molestation.

“Child molestation and sexual harassment is now a pandemic worse that COVID-19.

“I say this because, while COVID-19 patients can be cured, people who are molested or sexually harassed carry the scare for the rest of their lives.

“We should teach our children no to stay in dark corners or isolated places with strangers or certain adults.

“We owe God the responsibility to protect vulnerable groups and children,’’ he said. (NAN)