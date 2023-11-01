Support for Safe School from States less than 5%, says NSCDC boss

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (CG) of NSCDC, says that the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC) has received less than five per cent support from state governments.

Audi said this while briefing the newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday ahead of the maiden national summit on ‘Identified Threats and Security Elements Affecting the Safe School Project in Nigeria’.

According to him, though most states are yet to show commitment to working with the centre, a few have donated structures to serve as state coordination centres.

The CG urged states to support the Federal Government in ensuring schools across the country were secured.

“It is therefore imperative for state governments to as a matter of urgency intervene in this regard and other areas to assist in the implementation of safe schools’ project aimed at ending attacks on schools.

“We can’t allow criminals who are enemies of the state to threaten the future of this great country which lies largely on education.

“The collective decision to save education from threats posed by criminals as demonstrated by the Federal Government through the establishment of the NSSRCC should be wholly supported, as a stitch in time saves nine,” he said.

Audi said that the NSCDC, alongside sister agencies would continue to collaborate to make schools safe across the country.

“Permit me to place on record that the existence of the centre has started yielding positive results as it has foiled no fewer than 48 attacks on schools at different locations such as Zamfara and Nasarawa states.

“No fewer than 2,000 participants have so far been trained by the NSSRCC after its inauguration early this year.

“This feat is an indication that when more stakeholders are sensitised to their significant roles on this serious issue of safer schools, more successes would be achieved,” Audi said. (NAN)

