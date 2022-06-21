Support for creative industry, best way to solve youth unemployment – Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamed, has

stressed the need for governments in Africa to invest in the Creative

Industry as a way of solving youth unemployment and boosting the

creative talent of youths.

The Minister, who made the remarks while briefing journalists on the

just-concluded Annual General Meeting of the Afreximbank in Cairo,

Egypt, where the Creative Industry featured prominently, said such

support should be in form of providing grants for the sector and

building Creative Industry infrastructure such as event places,

cinemas, internet connectivity and cheap data.

“What we find lacking in the Creative Industry really is that

governments across the continent need to do more than what we are

doing now. They need to create infrastructure – we are not just

talking about roads or bridges or airports but Creative Industry

Infrastructure, both hardware and software,” he said.

”We have the population, we have the talents, we need infrastructure,

we need government grants,” said Alhaji Mohammed, who was a panellist

at a session of the Afreximbank AGM that was dedicated to the Creative

Industry.

He said with a high population of youths, most of whom are unemployed,

the Creative Industry holds great potential for Africa because it’s a

limitless and renewable resource capable of creating wealth and

employment.

The Minister said the continental bank has floated a $500 million

Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Fund designed to boost African Creative

Industry and the Media, including digital innovators and experts,

fashion, film and music.

He said for the Creative Industry to thrive, governments on the

continent should explore avenues for long term grants, capacity

building and provision of infrastructure, adding: ”You cannot grow the Creative

Industry with debt.”

Alhaji Mohammed also said all the available instruments at the moment

cannot grow the Creative Industry, and that what is needed is ‘patient

money’.

”What we need is for venture capital firms to invest more in the

Creative Industry. This is because out of the $1 billion venture

capital investment in Nigeria in 2021, just 1 per cent went to

the Creative industry,” he said.

The Minister said with a population of about 52 million young

people (between the ages of 18 and 35), who are hugely talented, and

the digital revolution which provides internet access for about 104

million people and also with about 33 million Social Media users,

Nigeria’s Creative Industry is like a goldmine and, when properly

harnessed, would serve as the country’s new oil.

He expressed delight that Nigeria is far ahead of some of its peers on

the continent in appreciating the potential of the Creative Industry

and making policies towards enhancing the contribution of the sector

to economic growth.

“I am proud to say that when we were in Cairo, I was able to thump my

chest and say that Nigeria is doing the right thing. One example I cited is the

collaboration between the Federal Government and the Central Bank of

Nigeria/Bankers’ Committee that will bring a brand new National

Theatre, which will also have four hubs for music, ICT, fashion and

film.

“We are actually creating a creative and entertainment centre, which

is going to employ many people and stop capital flight because you can

now do the post-production for your film and music right here in

Nigeria,” the Minister said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who also mentioned the floating of the $50 million

Creative Industry Financial Initiative by the Central Bank, promised

to engage the apex bank to ensure that the fund is accessible to the

Creative Industry players.

He also harped on the need to improve on the collation, analysis and

interpretation of data on the contribution of the Creative Sector to

the GDP so that policy makers, development partners and other experts

can make a case for favourable policies and funding for the industry.

