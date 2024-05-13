Support FG’s policy on economy- Customs boss

The new Area Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, Mr James Ojo, has appealed to Nigerians to support the policy of the Federal Government towards revamping the nation’s economy.

Ojo made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

According to him, the policies of the Federal Government may be perceived as difficult and unfriendly in some quarters, but in long-term, there are great benefits when embraced.

“Rice, is an example of one the staple foods eaten in many homes in the country.

“But it’s importation through the land borders was prohibited by the Federal Government to encourage local production and self-sufficiency.

“The persistent smuggling of rice will continue to hinder our economic growth and development as a nation.

“Let us give the required support and cooperation to the Federal Government and NCS, so as to overcome the

“Let us give the required support and cooperation to the Federal Government and NCS, so as to overcome the economic situation in the country by God’s grace.” he said. (NAN)

Ige Adekunle