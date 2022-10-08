Support FG to tackle environmental challenges, NGO urges stakeholders

By Vivian Emoni

An NGO, the Society for the Promotion of People’s Right, has urged relevant stakeholders to partner with Federal Government to tackle environmental crisis in the country.

Mr Williams Osaze, National President of the organisation, made the while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Osaze said that the support should also be extended to states and local levels and not only to federal level.

He said that the effort would increase effective implementation of programmes and policies by the government in addressing the environmental issues in the country.

He said that the Federal Government should as well put more effort by working with the states, local levels and other stakeholders to end environmental challenges.

According to him, the collaboration should be from the federal, state and local levels as well as other stakeholders to implement projects and programmes that can support tackling environmental crisis.

“The environment sector is large and cannot be left with the government alone; stakeholders from international organisations should intervene by providing funding to support the execution of such programmes.

“Environmental challenges such as climate change, desertification and drought, illegal wildlife, biodiversity among others are huge problems facing the country.

“The only way to address these issues is through strong partnership with the stakeholders.

“The international organisations can as well support by providing ideas and solutions that can tackle the crisis,’’ he said.

The president said that the environmental challenges had become urgent for Nigeria to rise up and tackle disaster and other environmental challenges as the issue adversely affecting the nation at large.

He said that the essence of partnering with the stakeholders by the government was to discuss what measures were being implemented.

He added in the course of the partnership, the stakeholders would engage in action-oriented meetings to formulate practical steps, to overcome the challenges and make a difference in tackling the crisis.

Osaze said the meeting would help to identify concrete areas in which the stakeholders could collaborate to address disaster-risk reduction and build resilience for communities in the zone.

He said that the support by the stakeholders would create opportunities to embark on sensitisation campaign, thereby educating communities on the importance of keeping the environment healthy.

“The stakeholders will tell the communities on how to cultivate environmental protection culture and better ways to restore and promote the sustainable use of the environment.

“Unless we join hands and act immediately to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we will not be able to stave off the worst consequences of climate change and other environmental challenges,’’ he said. (NAN)

