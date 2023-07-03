Support army in combating security challenges, Gov Kefas tells Nigerians

By Gabriel Yough

Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba on Sunday called on Nigerians to support the army in their battle against insecurity in the country.

Kefas made the call at the Inter-Denominational Service as part of activities to mark the 2023 Army Day Celebration at Anglican Cathedral Jalingo.

Kefas was represented by Chief Gebon Kataps, the Secretary to the Government of Taraba State (SGS).

The governor noted that as a form

er army officer, his administration would support the army in the best ways possible to help secure Taraba which is a boarder state and Nigeria at large.

In his homely entitled, “A Call to Service” Rt. Rev. Foreman Nedison, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jalingo urged the army officers and soldiers to be selfless in service to humanity.

While commending the army for its role over the years in defending Nigeria, Nedison condemned the behaviour of those that extort money from drivers on the road, urging them to turn a new leaf.

“Nigeria army has been very strong in defending the country and even other countries that need help like Liberia, Sierra Leone among other over the years.

“I urge Nigerians to join hands in supporting the army with information and everything they need in carrying the work effectively for the peace of the nation,” he said.

Also speaking, Brig.-Gen. Frank Etim, the Commanding Officer of the Army 6 Brigade in Jalingo said the church service was part of the activities lined up for the commemoration of the 2023 army Day Celebration slated for Sturday.

Etim noted that army personnel were in the church to return all glory and honour to the almighty God for his mercies on them as they go about their duties and to ask the church to continue to pray for them. (NAN)

