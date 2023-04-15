Supplementary election records high voter turnout in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

Saturday’s supplementary election being conducted by INEC, recorded high voter turnout as election began early in the affected areas in Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters, especially women, came out in large numbers at the polling units while combined teams of security agencies enforced movement restrictions in Sokoto metropolis.

NAN reports that the supplementary elections are taking place in some polling units across the 23 local government areas for 10 National Assembly seats not concluded on Feb. 25.

At Magajin Gari B ward, Garkar Alkali Yahaya 003 polling unit, election had commenced as early as 8 a.m and voters formed queues in oderly manner with cooperation from the party agents.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Abdulbaqi Abubakar, told NAN that Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) had been working smoothly and voters complied with instructions.

Abubakar said the four INEC ad hoc staff were present while political parties presented three agents each, adding that the security personnel attached to the polling unit had not showed up.

He said that accreditation was on going smoothly, BVAS is working well while accreditation and voting were in progress.

The situation is similar at Rumfar Kyahel polling unit 008, Kofar Atiku, ‘Yargoba and Kanwuri all in Sokoto North Local Government Area.

Some eligible voters, Aminu Rufa’i, Kabir Nasir and Maryam Bello, commended the process and expressed the hope of rounding off early, without experiencing what occured during the previous election. (NAN)