Supplementary Election: Police assures of security in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Kano Police Command has assured residents of adequate security during the April 15 supplementary election in the state.

The Police Commissioner in Kano, Mr Mamman Dauda, said this during a stakeholders meeting on the supplementary election at the INEC office in Kano on Wednesday.

Represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mr Mu’azu Mohammad, said the police and other security agencies in the state had already mapped out a befitting security architecture aimed at ensuring peaceful Elections.

Dauda said that police and other security agencies in the state were working to ensure a crisis-free election.

He explained that already an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the polling units had been issued to the officers deployed for the exercise.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the election,” the police commissioner said.

”I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the affected constituencies that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on April 15 without threat to lives and property,” he said.

Dauda explained that the security measures put in place would enable eligible voters to participate in all electoral processes.

The police commissioner advised leaders of political parties and candidates to impress it on their supporters to shun all forms of violence and thuggery before, during and after the election.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the by-election; any person or groups found disobeying orders would be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned.

On his part, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Amb. Abdu Zango, said even though the presidential and gubernatorial elections were peaceful in Kano, some Federal and State Constituencies witnessed challenges that resulted in supplementary elections.

He said some of the affected polling units where the supplementary elections would hold include Danbatta, Makoda, Dawakin Tofa, Gabasawa and Gezawa Local Government Areas.

Others are Gaya, Takai, Garko, Wudil, Warawa, Ungogo, Ajingi, Gwarzo, Tudun Wada and Fagge.

Zango reassured the commitment of INEC to ensuring free, fair and credible elections. (NAN)