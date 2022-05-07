Supervisor identifies poor computer usage, recommends Mock exams for first timers

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Mr Ajao Adelodun, a supervisor with the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), has recommended Mock examination for first timers in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to strengthen preparations.

Adelodun, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, spoke on the difficulties in using computer by some candidates sitting for the ongoing UTME.

NAN reports that Mock is an examination introduced for candidates to test their ability and introduce them to the formula of questions and how to approach them on computer.

It is considered as practice exams before the final examinations.

According to Adelodun, since the examination is Computer Based Test (CBT), it will be an advantage for those who have a pre-knowledge on the use of the systems during the Mock.

”One of the problems we have observed in the ongoing JAMB UTME is that some of the candidates are struggling with the systems, which is a clear indication that they are lagging.

”So, I urge parents after registering their children for JAMB, to go extra mile and make sure they enter them for Mock examination, which usually holds before the JAMB proper.

”We observed that those that sat for Mock examination exhibited more confidence and were able to manage well the time given, while other keep calling us for directions,” he said.

Adelodun also tasked candidates to avail themselves on the use of computer and give priority to it because of the value the usage would add to their academic career. (NAN)

