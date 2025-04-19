Supervision of schools: Gov. Aliyu lauds Commissioners

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has commended the State Commissioners of Basic and Secondary Education and that of Science and Technology Prof.Ahmed Ala and Prof.Attahiru Ahmed, Sifawa, respectively, for their effective supervision of schools across the state.

He made the commendation while declaring open the 2nd State Executive Council meeting for the year 2025.

He said the efforts of the two Commissioners had changed the hitheto negative narratives in the state’s schools as Principals and teachers are now more punctual.

“I commend you very well for this commitment and dedication you are showing which has started yielding positive results in our efforts to reposition the education sector, please keep it up.

“Because of your unscheduled visits to schools, teachers now report to work by 7.00 am and stay till the official closing hours, “he added

The Governor also enjoined other members of the State Executive Council to emulate their colleagues in the interest of the even socio-economic a

development and prosperity of the state.

He also reassured the people of the state of his administration’s unwavering commitment to continue to deliver the direly needed dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, the state government had so far touched all the key sectors of development across the state.

He listed them to include: Security,healthcare, religious affairs,economy, youths empowerment,education,water supply,environmental sanitation and protection,Infrastructural development as well as agriculture, among others.

He thanked the people of the state for their continued support and fervent prayers to his administration,which have helped greatly to achieving the tangible successes recorded so far.

The Governor also vowed to sustain the people-oriented projects his administration has started for the benefit of the state,stressing the need to safeguard them at all time.

He thanked the members of the council for their sustained commitment towards achieving his administration’s nine-point Smart Agenda.