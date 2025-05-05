Super Spikers emerge champions of 2025 FCT Minister Volleyball challenge

Super Spikers Volleyball Club men’s team on Sunday emerged champions of the 2025 Minister of FCT Volleyball Challenge.

By Aderonke Ojo

Super Spikers Volleyball Club men’s team on Sunday emerged champions of the 2025 Minister of FCT Volleyball Challenge.

The Lugbe-based team outlasted defending champions Karu United Volleyball Club 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9) in a thrilling final at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closely contested encounter lived up to expectations, with both teams showcasing exceptional skills and tenacity.

Karu United started strong, clinching the first set 25-20, however, Super Spikers responded with renewed energy to win the second set 25-17.

Karu regained momentum in the third set, taking it 25-19. But Super Spikers fought back fiercely, winning the fourth and fifth sets 25-21 and 15-9 respectively to seal the championship.

The Super Spikers’ victory was underpinned by excellent teamwork, resilience, and tactical brilliance.

Speaking after the match, Coach Afolayan Olabanji of Super Spikers expressed his delight at the victory, especially considering the team’s seventh-place finish in the 2024 edition.

“I’m proud of my players for their resilience. The match was intense at times, but they stayed focused and enjoyed the game. I told them we could do it—and they delivered,” he said.

“I attribute our victory to God’s favour, and I look forward to more wins in future competitions.”

Olabanji also praised the tournament organisers for the seamless execution of the event, particularly the provision of both indoor and outdoor courts.

Chairman of Super Spikers Volleyball Club, Chukwuka Oliobi, also expressed his joy and gratitude.

“I advise my players to maintain their unity, consistency, and momentum—because consistency is key in sports. We’ll keep training hard and striving for excellence as we prepare for future tournaments,” he said.

On his part, Karu United head Coach, Patrick Samuel, said volleyball can be unpredictable, and sometimes luck plays a part.

“My team gave everything, but we fell just short. We’ll regroup, work on our weaknesses, and come back stronger. I’m proud of our performance,” he stated.

Earlier in the third-place match, Defense Spikers of Mogadishu barracks defeated Legend Spikers of Kubwa in three straight sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-20) to secure third place.

NAN reports that a total of 53 men’s and women’s teams participated in the tournament, which began on April 30 and ended on Sunday.

(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)