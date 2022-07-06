Super Falcons will make us proud again — Sports director

George Shitta, the Taraba Director of Sports, on Tuesday said Super Falcons can make Nigeria proud again in the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, in spite of their unimpressive opening match against South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria’s Super Falcons lost 1-2 to Banyana Banyana in their first Group C opener on Monday

Shitta told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the team needed to start full preparations to be ready when they take on Botswana and Burundi in their remaining group matches.

The director urged the technical crew to do the needful before the next match.

“They need to fortify every department of their game and ensure that no stone is left unturned.”

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick should encourage them and do the necessary things to boost their morale.

“Super Falcons will make us proud again; they will return home with the trophy for the 10th time and I believe in them,” the Director of Sports said.

Shitta said South Africa have been our perpetual rival in all our previous encounters in WAFCON.

“We all wanted to win the match, but this means that South Africa team is more prepared than our team.

“Our players need to put more efforts in their subsequent games and listen to the instructions of their coaches.

“We cannot totally blame these girls, they tried their best eventhought it was not to our advantage.

“What we need to do now as a nation is to encourage them and if possible pray for them; that is the most important thing they need from us,” he said.

NAN reports that Super Falcons are fixed in group C alongside South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

Nigeria will face Botswana on Thursday and Burundi on July 10, in their Group C fixture at the Prince Heritier Moulay Hassan Stadium.

NAN reports that the 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which started in Morocco on July 2 is expected to end on 23. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

