Super Falcons begin camping in Abuja for 12th Women AFCON

Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Friday began a training camp in Abuja ahead of July’s 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals holding in Morocco from July 2 to July 23.

The team’s Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, and his assistants had as at Friday morning 19 players in camp, including team captain Onome Ebi, alongside goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Tochukwu Oluehi.

Others include defenders Osinachi Ohale and Akudo Ogbonna, midfielders Rita Chikwelu and Rasheedat Ajibade, and forwards Francisca Ordega, Asisat Oshoala and Gift Monday.

The U.S-based goalkeeper Yewande Balogun, defender Michelle Alozie and midfielders Amanda Mbadi and Toni Payne were being expected in camp on Friday.

Forwards Desire Oparanozie and Uchenna Kanu, as well as midfielder Regina Otu and U.S-based defender Nicole Payne are expected to arrive in Abuja over the weekend.

England-based defender Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielder Halimatu Ayinde and forwards Francisca Ordega, Vivian Ikechukwu and Ifeoma Onumonu are to join the squad in Morocco next week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria, who have won nine of the 11 WAFCON finals held so far, bundled out Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in the qualifying series.

They will take on South Africa, Botswana and Burundi in the group stages in Morocco.

The Cup-holders go up against the Banyana Banyana in their first match at the Prince Heritier Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on July 4.

They will then take on Botswana on July 7 and Burundi on July 10 at the same venue.

NAN reports that all four semi-finalists at the tournament in Morocco will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand in 2023.

FULL DETAILS ON INVITED PLAYERS

ALREADY IN CAMP: Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale, Tochukwu Oluehi, Glory Ogbonna, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Chidinma Okeke

Rita Akarekor, Gift Monday, Opeyemi Sunday, Charity Adule, Christy Ucheibe, Suliat Abideen, Chinonyerem Macleans, Peace Efih, Ugochi Emenayo, Akudo Ogbonna

EXPECTED LATER ON FRIDAY: Yewande Balogun, Toni Oyedupe Payne, Michelle Alozie, Amanda Uju Mbadi

EXPECTED OVER THE WEEKEND: Nicole Payne, Uchenna Kanu, Desire Oparanozie, Regina Otu

TO JOIN TEAM IN MOROCCO: Ashleigh Plumptre, Francisca Ordega, Vivian Ikechukwu, Halimatu Ayinde, Ifeoma Onumonu

(NAN)

