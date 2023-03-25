Super Eagles will redeem image in next game, Iwobi assures

By Victor Okoye

Midfielder Alex Iwobi says the Super Eagles are eager to redeem their image in their reverse fixture against the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles on Friday lost 0-1 to Guinea Bissau in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Iwobi admitted that he and his team mates failed to capitalise on the numerous goalscoring chances they created in the match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

He however added that he was confident that they would beat their opponents convincingly in the next game.

“We tried to play as a team and created so many chances in the game. I think Guinea Bissau probably had only about three opportunities, if you check the stats.

“So, it is one of those games we want to term as ‘bad luck’. We created so many chances, it just wasn’t for us today (Friday).

“I am sure if we play them again, luck will definitely be on our side and we will beat them convincingly,” Iwobi said.

The Everton Football Club midfielder however pleaded with Nigerians not to relent in their support for the team.

He assured that they would give their all in the next game to redeem their image and make the country proud.

“First and foremost, as players and the technical crew, we have to react, look at the game and analyse where we need to improve.

“So, the only thing I want to say to our teeming fans is that they should stick by us and support the team as we are ready give a 100 per cent and fight for not just ourselves but the nation.

“Everytime we come here to represent the country we fight for so many people and count ourselves privileged and honoured to wear the national colours.

“We assure you all that in our next game, we are going to do our best to make sure we get it right and make our nation proud,” Iwobi said.

NAN reports that the Wild Dogs will play hosts to the Super Eagles in the reverse fixture of the qualifiers in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday.

Guinea Bissau have Morocco as home venue for now as they do not have a Confederation of African Football (CAF)-approved playing turf.

Guinea Bissau currently top Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, with seven points from three matches, while Nigeria with six points are in the second position.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are in third position with two points, while Sao Tome and Principe are with one point and sit at the bottom of the log.(NAN)