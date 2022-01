Super Eagles thirsty to feast on wild dogs

The Super Eagles will on Wednesday take on the wild dogs of Guinea-Bissau in a David versus Goliath last group D match at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria which currently top the group and have secured qualification for the next round just need a draw to cement their top position.

The Eagles have six points from two games having beaten Egypt and Sudan, while struggling Guinea-Bissau has just one point from their draw with Sudan and 0-1 loss to Egypt.

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen, however, says there will be no room for complacency as the team will approach the game with the mindset to win in spite qualification.

“If we let down our guard, we could be punished, and that would not be good for the team’s psychology. We will go for the three points.’’

The coach, however, said the match will afford him opportunity to field players who have not tested action in the competition.

“Obviously, we will make changes for the last group game against Guinea-Bissau.

“We have depth in the team and its a good opportunity for the other players to play.

“We will play to win the game and I trust the players to do a great job,” Eguavoen said.

Guinea-Bissau head coach Bassiro Cande, however, says the team will go all out against Super Eagles, with qualification still on their mind.

Guinea-Bissau team, which was making its third appearance at the AFCON remain winless in their eight matches in AFCON.

The Super Eagles are currently ranked 36 in FIFA ranking, while Guinea Bissau are ranked a distant 106.

NAN reports that the West African derby billed to take place at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua, Cameroon on Wednesday by 8 p.m. promises to be highly entertaining in spite the contrasting fortunes.

Group D table after two games:

Team PTS GP W L

D GF GA GD

Nigeria: 6 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3

Egypt; 3 2 1 1 0 1 1 0

Guinea-Bissau; 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1

Sudan’ 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2

(NAN)

