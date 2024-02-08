Super Eagles soar past S/Africa, berth in 2023 AFCON final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday in Bouake qualified for the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after defeating South Africa in a pulsating semi-final clash.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match played at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, was decided on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of tension soaked encounter.

The match started on a fast pace, with the South Africans dominating play but were pegged back by the resilient Nigerian defence, Marshalled by Captain William Troost-Ekong.

The cagey first half ended goalless, in spite the forays by both teams.

But in the second half, Nigeria took the lead after Victor Osimhen was fouled inside the 18 yard box.

Ekong stepped up to put the Eagles one goal up.

However, late in the game, substitute Alhassan Yusuf gave away a penalty, which Teboho Mokoena tucked away.

The match was eventually decided on penalties, with Nigeria winning 4-2 after a nervy shoot-out.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty as Nigeria booked their place in the final, sparking wild celebration in the stadium.

Nigeria will now face winners of the Cote d’Ivoire vs DR Congo match in Sunday’s final.(NAN)

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

