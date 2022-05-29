Super Eagles: Peseiro proud of team, despite loss to Mexico

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles new coach, said he is proud of the team in spite of their 2-1 loss to Mexico in a friendly early on Sunday morning.



The Portuguese also hailed players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), for their performance in the game.



“Although we didn’t win last night, I am very proud of the boys,” Peseiro wrote on his official twitter handle.



“The team showed character and resilience. A special mention to the four NPFL players who had the chance to debut with the national team”.



Meanwhile, the home-based players who got their first cap in the team are Sani Faisal of Katsina United, Victor Mbaoma of Enyimba International FC, Chiamaka Madu and Ishaq Rafiu, both of Rivers United. (NAN)

