Super Eagles overrun Indomitable Lions, to face Angola in quarter-finals

Two goals from Ademola Lookman, one in each half, gave the Super Eagles a 2-0 win over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions for progress into the quarter-finals at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Cameroon had no answers to Nigeria’s water-tight defence as they could not register any goal on target.

Even more, the Cameroonian strategy of focusing on how to stop Osimhen failed to note that Lookman, another top striker was also playing.

Amazingly, it was Osimhen provided assist to Lookman for Nigeria’s first goal.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles looked like a formidable team to reckon with for the first time in a long while: attack -minded with solid defence.

(With report by NAN)

