Super Eagles keeper Uzoho reacts to criticism over performance

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, says the recent criticisms over his performance with the national team is part of his job.

By Olayinka Owolewa

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, says the recent criticisms over his performance with the national team is part of his job.

Uzoho, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abidjan, said the job of a goalkeeper was a tough and difficult one.

“I am thankful to the coaching staff for helping me to pull through the noise from the outside,” Uzoho said.

He explained that the relationship between the three goalkeepers in the Eagles camp was healthy and that all of them were working together as professionals.

“We have relationships outside the field of play, it is a healthy relationship and we are all good goalkeepers playing for our various clubs,” Uzoho said.

The Omonoia FC of Cyprus keeper explained that the goalkeeping position was very competitive, and required everyone to be at his best.

“We have to support each other, I supported Stanley Nwabali in training and outside training.

“I was very happy for him to get his debut in AFCON and I think he did well, it is a good decision for the coach to have options,” Uzoho said. (NAN)

